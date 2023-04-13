Residents of The Fairways and Arcot Manor developments currently must cross 50mph dual carriageway Fisher Lane to access buses into Cramlington and Blyth, and walk along the same road to get to the town centre by foot.

The group met with councillors on Wednesday, April 12 in the hopes of agreeing a safer solution.

Around 30 residents had planned to walk the route to Northumberlandia and back on Saturday in order to highlight their pedestrian safety concerns.

Residents must walk along this 50mph stretch of dual carriageway to access Cramlington town centre.

Julia Dowd, who lives on The Fairways estate, said: “This has left many residents, including those in social housing, being isolated.

“Residents have been requesting immediate action to prevent injury or loss of life as a result of not creating adequate infrastructure to a growing development, which currently has approximately 400 properties being occupied.”

