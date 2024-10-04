Councillors believe Narrowgate pedestrianisation scheme will 'give a lift' to Alnwick town centre

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 13:06 GMT
The permanent pedestrianisation of an Alnwick street will ‘give a lift’ to the town centre.

That’s the view of Cllr Martin Swinbank as work continues to make Narrowgate a safer and more welcoming environment.

“I'm very pleased to see the works to upgrade the paved surface of Narrowgate have started,” said the Alnwick ward county councillor.

“This will be a huge improvement to the quality of the street surface, improve accessibility and give a lift to the whole area.

The pedestrianisation of Narrowgate has begun.The pedestrianisation of Narrowgate has begun.
The pedestrianisation of Narrowgate has begun.

"A real community of largely independent businesses including both shops and cafes now fills the street and is thriving.”

The street has been pedestrianised on a trial basis since July 2019 but the road surface will now be replaced by granite blocks with new paving on the footways, with improved bollards and new road markings at the Market Street end.

As part of the overall pedestrianisation scheme the teams will also be making changes to the junction between Fenkle Street and Market Street.

A proper turning circle will also be created outside WHSmith on Bondgate Within.

An artist's impression of how Narrowgate will look when the work is finished. Picture: Northumberland County CouncilAn artist's impression of how Narrowgate will look when the work is finished. Picture: Northumberland County Council
An artist's impression of how Narrowgate will look when the work is finished. Picture: Northumberland County Council

The work will continue until December and will pause for the Christmas shopping period before teams return to finish in January 2025.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “It is good to see that work has commenced on this important town project.

“The increase in traffic volumes resulted in Narrowgate becoming increasingly hazardous for pedestrians and following consultation with a majority in favour of pedestrianisation the town council and Northumberland County Council have worked closely together on the design.

“I am looking forward to the completion of the work which will make the street safer and enhance Alnwick's historic town centre. Please continue to support the excellent businesses in Narrowgate."

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for Improving our Roads and Highways at Northumberland County Council, said: “The safety of pedestrians in all our towns is essential and concerns had been raised about mix of shoppers and heavy traffic on this narrow street.

“Following the trial we carried out a detailed consultation and it was agreed we’d take forward a permanent solution to pedestrianise the street creating an improved traffic free environment for shoppers and visitors and connecting into the Market Place via Paikes Lane.

“I’m pleased this work is now underway and it will be a great improvement once complete.”

