Councillor slams ‘keyboard warriors’ over social media accusations of backhanders

By James Robinson
Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
A Northumberland county councillor has challenged members of the public to provide evidence of alleged backhanders amid constant allegations on social media.

Cramlington Village councillor Mark Swinburn said members were accused of receiving “brown envelopes” when unpopular decisions were taken.

But speaking at a meeting of the council’s audit and standards committee, Coun Swinburn insisted these claims were wide of the mark.

Taking backhanders would constitute a criminal offence and could lead councillors to be barred from holding office.

Coun Mark Swinburn, who represents the Cramlington Village ward.

Coun Swinburn said: “We have to follow policy, procedure and the law with stuff that we have to do. Many of us regularly see on social media accusations that both members and staff allegedly receive backhanders and brown envelopes when things don’t go the way that the public would like it to go.

“So much so I’m surprised we can walk with the number of brown envelopes we allegedly receive. All I’m going to say is that if anyone has any evidence that such a thing is happening, then can we make sure anything like that is passed on so it is investigated properly.

“Not just for this authority but nationally, it casts a cloud over the council, members and employees that things are not done properly. It is regularly posted through social media.

“It’s just keyboard warriors with no substance behind it and it makes authorities look bad. There is nothing behind it – if there is, if anyone has any evidence, please pass it on and make a formal complaint which will be followed through. Don’t just cast aspersions.”

The council’s top lawyer, monitoring officer Stephen Gerrard, said no complaints currently being looked into by the council were “of that nature”. He added that if there were, they would be a police matter.

He added: “One could be quite confident that the police would take those issues seriously.”

