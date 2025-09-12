A Bedlington councillor has slammed ‘excuses’ from officials over delays to the town’s new Northumberland Line station.

Independent Group councillor Malcolm Robinson said the reasons behind the delay were an ‘insult’ to the people of Bedlington’s intelligence.

It comes as councillors unanimously agreed to back plans to increase the budget for the major scheme by almost £40 million in order to ensure it gets over the line.

The additional funds are being provided by the council, the Government and the North East Combined Authority.

A train passing through Northumberland Park on the Northumberland Line.

Much of the additional funding will be used to tackle issues around undiscovered mine workings, which have proved a problem throughout the entire project and have been blamed for many of the delays previously seen.

Speaking at a council meeting, Bedlington West’s Cllr Robinson said: “Of all the stations that have been built where there wasn’t any, we actually had one in Bedlington.

“I find the excuses that have come forward to be almost an insult to our intelligence. It’s absolutely ridiculous that major civil engineering project like this didn’t have a survey that it needed or the proper contractors it needed.

“This extra funding shows just where the problem has been. The council leader is talking about celebrating it – we would love to celebrate it, but we need to get on a damn train to celebrate it.”

Bedlington is now due to open early in 2026 – more than a year after the stations at Ashington and Seaton Delaval first welcomed passengers at the end of 2024. Northumberland Park is also due to open next year, while Blyth Bebside will open in October.

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: “The fact of the matter is unless you hit these mine workings, you won’t find them. They’re not on a utility map and you have got to do something about it.”

Conservative Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “This is one of the most important projects Northumberland ha sever seen. Of course, I would expect some of you to be negative but it is actually benefiting your residents.

“Think how many car journeys are not being made now, the CO2 that is being saved. This is a fantastic line.

“Forget party politics – this is about Northumberland.”