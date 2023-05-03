News you can trust since 1854
Councillor rates Northumberland library service among best in the country

Northumberland has the best library service in the country, a leading councillor has claimed.

By James Robinson
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:42 BST

The comments were made by Coun Jeff Watson, who has responsibility for the county’s libraries as Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for healthy lives.

Coun Watson, member for Amble West with Warkworth ward, was speaking at the council’s communities and place overview and scrutiny committee which was given an update on the library service.

He said: “I’m very proud of our library service. I think it’s second to none in the whole country.

Cllr Jeff Watson.Cllr Jeff Watson.
“It is certainly among the premier library services in the country. I’ve been saying ever since I took over the portfolio that we won’t close any libraries, and we haven’t – unlike any other local authority in the country.

“We’ve even created a new one at Newbiggin, at Ponteland and reopened one in Blyth.”

The committee heard libraries provide a vast array of services, including supporting residents with seeking new skills and developing literacy, social, and digital skills.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumberland County CouncilWarkworthPontelandBlyth