Councillor rates Northumberland library service among best in the country
Northumberland has the best library service in the country, a leading councillor has claimed.
The comments were made by Coun Jeff Watson, who has responsibility for the county’s libraries as Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for healthy lives.
Coun Watson, member for Amble West with Warkworth ward, was speaking at the council’s communities and place overview and scrutiny committee which was given an update on the library service.
He said: “I’m very proud of our library service. I think it’s second to none in the whole country.
“It is certainly among the premier library services in the country. I’ve been saying ever since I took over the portfolio that we won’t close any libraries, and we haven’t – unlike any other local authority in the country.
The committee heard libraries provide a vast array of services, including supporting residents with seeking new skills and developing literacy, social, and digital skills.