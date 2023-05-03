Councillor rates Northumberland library service among best in the country

The comments were made by Coun Jeff Watson, who has responsibility for the county’s libraries as Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for healthy lives.

Coun Watson, member for Amble West with Warkworth ward, was speaking at the council’s communities and place overview and scrutiny committee which was given an update on the library service.

He said: “I’m very proud of our library service. I think it’s second to none in the whole country.

Cllr Jeff Watson.

“It is certainly among the premier library services in the country. I’ve been saying ever since I took over the portfolio that we won’t close any libraries, and we haven’t – unlike any other local authority in the country.

“We’ve even created a new one at Newbiggin, at Ponteland and reopened one in Blyth.”

