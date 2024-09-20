Councillor provides progress update for Berwick Royal Border Bridge lights project
Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East, led calls to carry out the work and last November, Northumberland County Council approved an initial investment to allow detailed design to take place.
She has provided an update this week, saying that a night trial was carried out in July to test proposed fittings as part of the detailed design work – which should conclude next month.
The updated estimate cost for the works will then go back to the council’s cabinet for approval and then a tender process conducted.
In 2009, a group of volunteers from the town installed lighting on the bridge to mark the the 150th anniversary of the death of Robert Stephenson, who designed and constructed the bridge – a 28-arch viaduct spanning the River Tweed.
However, the lighting has been beset with problems since then, with damage to underwater cables preventing some of the lights from functioning.
Coun Hill added: “The bridge is iconic. I see the image, not just in Berwick, but displayed across the county and elsewhere.
“I was at York station recently and saw a photograph of it alongside other famous landmarks in the country.
“So it really is a great asset to the town and extremely worthwhile to get the lighting issue finally resolved and the bridge looking fabulous in the evenings, and able to be properly lit up to mark special occasions.”
