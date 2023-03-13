Councillor claims utility companies are 'destroying' Northumberland's roads

Coun Colin Horncastle claimed the council was often blamed for not fixing potholes, when in actual fact issues on the road were down to poor quality repairs carried out by companies after roads had been dug up to access the likes of gas and water pipes.

The Conservative councillor, who represents the South Tynedale ward, said: “For years and years, I have been on about the state of our roads and the state they’re left in by utility companies. People complain about the state of our roads all the time.

“If you’re driving along your car is getting rattled to bits, most of the time it’s not potholes, it’s repairs done by utility companies that, after a short space of time, sink for whatever reason.

Potholes in Northumberland following heavy snow.

“It might be something we want to look at, because our roads are getting destroyed by utility companies.”

Coun Nick Oliver, who represents Corbridge, said the village had recently experienced such an issue with a road left in “a bit of a mess”. The road was repaired by the county council.

The council’s highways infrastructure manager, Robin McCartney, explained that companies face financial penalties if their repairs are not up to scratch.

He said: “We have the street works team that monitor and inspect that work. These issues are reported.

Coun Colin Horncastle.

“We encourage the poorer ones to improve. Generally they’re encouraged because of the level we defect them and that has a financial impact on them.

“One company has requested a meeting... to see how they can improve. The system does work.”