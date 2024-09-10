Councillor claims leisure centre staff in Northumberland face cut in hours as part of planned restructure
Georgina Hill, Independent member for Berwick East, said she has been told that staff were advised last week of a planned restructure that would result in those working at the facilities having their hours cut.
In April, the management of Northumberland’s leisure centres was passed from Active Northumberland to Places Leisure.
In response, the social enterprise has said there is a consultation underway with a number of staff members working at the 10 centres.
Its statement adds that “some roles may be at risk”, but it is proposing to “create 19 new roles that will be ring-fenced for those colleagues whose roles may be at risk”.
Coun Hill said: “Northumberland County Council has invested over £20million in Berwick leisure centre, which has gone from strength to strength with gym membership doubling since the opening of the new centre.
“The staff are absolutely critical to the success of this centre, and the other leisure centres across the county, and are now facing this mean, short-sighted cost saving measure.
“It will result in a much poorer customer experience and a false economy. The plans will mean that the gym will now be unmanned for 20 hours each week – this also presents a health and safety risk.”
A Places Leisure spokesperson said: “There is a consultation underway with a number of our colleagues in Northumberland leisure centres that is aimed, ultimately, at improving the service we provide to our customers. At this stage, it is a consultation only so there are no firm plans.
“We know this will be unsettling for our colleagues and it is not a decision we’ve taken lightly. As part of the consultation, some roles may be at risk. However, we’re also proposing to create 19 new roles that will be ring-fenced for those colleagues whose roles may be at risk.
“The consultation period is a vital part of a process in these circumstances and the insights from our colleagues will support the services we can offer in the future.
“The service we provide to our communities and the safety of our customers and colleagues remain our key priorities and these proposals do not impact on opening hours.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.