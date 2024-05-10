Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fresh criticism has been levelled at Northumberland County Council for using “awful” barriers to block off part of Blyth Promenade.

The council said the move was a necessary public safety measure after erosion created a drop of almost 20ft to the beach, but critics argue that the temporary measures are ugly and prevent access to memorial benches.

The layout of the plastic barriers will now be reconfigured to create a continuous barrier along the edge of the currently closed off section, reinstating access to the benches.

The council is also undertaking improvement work along the seafront and is proposing installing permanent railings to the promenade, but Labour councillor Anna Watson, who represents Isabella ward, feels local members were not involved in decision making.

Plastic barriers have been placed along the promenade to warn of the sheer drop off since winter. (Photo by National World)

She said: “For quite a while we have known that something is going to happen. In September I asked for the plans to come to the local area committee because I felt councillors should be involved, because it is important to all wards.

“The briefing note never arrived. I asked again in March, but at this point everything had been decided.

"We know there is going to be a barrier all along the promenade. I am really frustrated we have not been involved.

“I want the beach to look better, everybody does, but the barricades are awful-looking. If they are putting a barricade all along the beachfront, that is not going to be done quickly.”

Barriers blocking access from the path to the southernmost section of the promenade will be reconfigured. (Photo by National World)

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said safety was the local authority’s “top priority.” They said: “Installation of temporary barriers and signage ensures promenade users are alerted to the risk along the edge.

"Without these in place users may be unaware of the additional dangers posed following the storms, and safety is paramount.

“We understand some people are frustrated by being unable to use a short section of the southernmost end of the promenade, especially for those people who wish to visit memorial benches along this area.

"The exclusion of the public from the southernmost section of the promenade was undertaken as this was the worst affected area with the greatest drop, and therefore preventative access measures were put in place for public safety.”

“However, following a review of the current temporary arrangements we will be amending the layout of the plastic barriers and installing a continuous wall of barriers along the edge of the southernmost section of the promenade to enable the public to enjoy the full length of the promenade once more.

The spokesperson added: “We are also now developing proposals for the provision of railings along the promenade to provide a permanent edge protection measure to address the ongoing safety issues, and we intend to consult on the design and location of the railings this spring with a view to finalising the design and installing them this year.

“Please be assured we are working towards making the area safe and accessible for all to enjoy once again.

