Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup hero Dan Burn will be made an honorary freeman of Northumberland after councillors unanimously voted to back the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest honour marks a remarkable month for Blyth-born Burn, 32, who scored the opening goal in United’s first Wembley triumph since 1955 on March 16.

The towering centre back has since played his first ever game for England in a 2-0 victory over Albania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion was even supported by councillors who support Newcastle’s arch-rivals Sunderland, in recognition of Burn’s wider contribution to sporting life in the county.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Dan Burn is someone who has a proud Blyth history. He is a very good man and he is also a hero.”

Independent Group leader Derek Kennedy added: “What a fantastic game he had at Wembley, scoring that goal. He has since had an England cap – he’s had a fantastic few weeks.

“You can see what an honest hard-working man he is – someone who has gone through the pyramid of football. I think he is something we should all aspire to – what a success story he has.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland supporter and Tory councillor David Bawn said: “This goes beyond tribal allegiance to Newcastle – this is someone who represents the region is a role model for aspiring sportsmen and women.

“I endorse this – through gritted teeth – for the good of the county!”

As a youngster, Burn was released by Newcastle at age 11 and played youth football for local teams New Hartley, Blyth Town and Blyth Spartans. He returned to Newcastle in 2022.

Coun Anna Watson, who represents Blyth’s Isabella ward, said: “How amazing and proud I am as a Blyth lass that we now have the likes of Dan Burn from our home town receiving this honour.

“What a huge advocate he is for our grassroots teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Blyth councillor Kath Nisbet added: “He’s from Blyth and he is our hero. It is a great honour for us to give him the freedom of the county.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what he has done.”

Burn will receive the honour this summer alongside fellow footballer Lucy Bronze, after the council previously agreed to make the England and Chelsea star a freewoman of the county.