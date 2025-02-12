Steps have been taken to meet demand for affordable housing in Rothbury.

Northumberland County Council has agreed to purchase two new houses which it will rent out at an affordable rate to local people in housing need.

A budget spend of £272,000 to acquire the three-bedroomed houses, part of the Cussins development site on land east of Whitton View, has been approved by the council’s cabinet.

The new development will comprise 40 houses in total - six of which are classed as affordable housing.

Whitton View in Rothbury and the new development site to the right. Picture: Google

Subject to the necessary legal work being agreed with the developer, two will be purchased by the council, with the remaining four available for sale at discount market value.

Rothbury and the surrounding parishes are also subject to the council’s Rural Allocations Policy, meaning that priority for this housing will be given to those people with a local connection to the area.

Work has started on site with the two council properties expected to be available in summer 2026.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “Council officers are working very closely with housing developers and other housing providers to create more affordable housing right across the county in communities where there is an identified housing need.”

“Between 2017 and the end of 2025, with our partners, we will have delivered 3,302 affordable homes to rent or buy in communities right across Northumberland.

“We know from statistics on the Northumberland Homefinder Register and through a Housing needs survey that there is a real demand for affordable housing in Rothbury for local people. Average rents and house prices are high in and around the town which is pricing local people out of the housing market.”

“These new family homes will be good quality, energy efficient and cheaper to run and integrated into a well-designed, small estate.

“The provision of more affordable housing, in areas of need, continues to be one of the county council's top priorities and the council is investing millions to address the issue.”

The county council has also put policies in place through the planning system to restrict the use of newly build homes as second and holiday homes.

Once complete these properties will be rented out via the Northumberland Homefinder.