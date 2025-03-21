Council to invest over £37m in transport improvements across Northumberland
Northumberland County Council has allocated £17.5m in its annual Local Transport Plan (LTP) programme for maintenance of existing roads, including drainage, traffic lights and car park maintenance.
An allocation of £3,221,000 has been made for bridge maintenance. There is also an allocation of £972,000 for addressing landslips to enable stabilisation work.
This year’s programme builds on more than £130m spent on maintaining and improving the county’s paths, highways and bridges since 2021.
Over the past year the council has continued to invest in its workforce and the latest technology, including AI to assess road defects quicker and more efficiently, which has contributed to a year on year fall in pothole complaints.
Last summer’s surface dressing programme provided improved road surfaces to over 437,395 square metres of road on over 50 miles of the network.
And over the winter an extra £1m was set aside for extra ditch cleaning, channel sweeping and gully cleansing to cut the number of flooding issues.
Teams have also trialled new road surfacing materials, including one made of recycled tyres, in a bid to create cheaper but longer lasting road repairs.
Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving our highways, said: “Delivering improved maintenance and investment in our roads, paths and cycleways is one of our top priorities.
“We’ve a dedicated team and a range of equipment to keep our network in the best condition possible, but it is a big job.
“We’ve over 3,000 miles of roads, many of which are subject to hugely changeable weather conditions and very exposed to the elements.
“That’s why we’re investing so heavily in this area. Our roads are in better condition but we need to keep this trend going. Aside from the major towns we’ve thousands of residents living in scattered communities who use of roads, paths and cycleways every day, and we’re determined to improve our network.”
Recent data published by the RAC showed Northumberland had the second lowest number of pothole insurance claims out of the 18 councils in the UK with the longest road networks - at 137.
