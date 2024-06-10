Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council officers have been asked to draw up plans for new safety measures at Swinhoe crossroads.

Campaigner John Rhind, who has already collected a 1,000-signature petition calling for improvements, has now secured a commitment to progressing the work in the next financial year.

In an update to the North Northumberland Local Area Committee, Cllr John Riddle, the cabinet member with responsibility for roads, told members that he had instructed officers to produce the design study in time for inclusion in next year’s budget.

The council has also consulted over the introduction of an extended 30mph zone, although Mr Rhind said this was an ‘interim sticking plaster’.

The B1340 Swinhoe crossroads.

Bamburgh ward member, Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson agreed that the junction was dangerous and stressed that the extension of the 30mph zone must not be seen as ‘job done’. He also pointed to the clutter of existing road signage and the distraction this caused.

Cllr Riddle assured the committee that the realignment at Swinhoe had been discussed at the highest level and gave a commitment that the necessary action would be included in the next Local Transport Plan for implementation in 2025/26.

Mr Rhind said he was pleased there was now a clear commitment to improvements but remained concerned at the lack of a plan on how they would be delivered.

He will write to Cllr Renner-Thompson and Beadnell Parish Council as the statutory consultees to take it forward.