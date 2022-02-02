Council tenant who 'made life a misery for many' is evicted from Alnwick home

Colin Gibson, of Narrowgate Court, was evicted on February 1 in what Northumberland County Council hopes will send out a clear message that crime and antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

The authority says the decision was taken after it exhausted all options to work with the individual and enable the tenant to remain in his home.

The tenant was evicted from his property by the courts for a range of offences including persistent and ongoing anti-social behaviour, loud and drunken behaviour, parties, and threats to neighbours by himself and visitors to his address.

Narrowgate Court in Alnwick.

Mr Gibson has been a tenant since January 2020. During the time of dealing with him he was given several opportunities to engage with the county council and other agencies but failed to do so. He was given warnings, served a community protection warning and community protection notice, a partial closure order, and an injunction.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “Seeking the eviction of a tenant is not a decision we take lightly, but our message is strong and clear; anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and is taken very seriously by the council.

“Whilst we recognise that the eviction may impact the tenant, the decision of the court clearly demonstrates that in this case it was both proportionate and warranted.

"We will, where appropriate, in the future take similar action where anti-social behaviour is seriously affecting the lives of neighbours and the wider community, and hopefully local residents will, with confidence, report their concerns to their local estate officer.

“We hope these actions offer peace of mind to the local residents who have been affected by the serious nuisance and who have supported the council to secure the evictions."

The eviction was carried out in partnership with Northumbria Police.

Sergeant Duncan Budge, of Alnwick Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have received dozens of complaints about this address which has resulted in regular call-outs for our officers, often late at night.

“Nobody should have to put up with anti-social behaviour, and frankly, the tenant’s made life a misery for many families living nearby.

“I hope this acts as a strong warning to others – action will be taken against you for the good of the community and you face being evicted from your home.”

Mr Gibson said: “If I have harmed anyone by having my friends around then fair enough but it’s not fair that I get all the blame for it.”

A self-confessed alcoholic, he is set to enter a detox unit in Manchester and then undergo a three month rehabilitation period.

"I admit I’m an alcoholic and I have mental health issues but I’m trying to get help and hope I’ll be able to get some form of supported accommodation once I’ve done the rehab,” he said. “But I still don't think it’s right that they’ve made me homeless when I have these issues.”

