Council tax support for most vulnerable in Northumberland to remain at 92%
The council tax support scheme will provide support of up to 92% of a household’s council tax liability for the coming year. The move is expected to cost the council £27.9million, with around 28,000 people supported last year.
The total amount covered has sat at 92% since 2019, when the Conservative administration reduced it from 100%. Over the years the topic has been the subject of fierce debate between the Tories and the Labour opposition group on the council – however this time, for the second year in a row, Labour did not oppose the move.
Speaking at a meeting of the county council, deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “It is £27.9million that we spend on this year on year. It is a really important part of the leader’s three priorities, one of which is helping those who need our help and tackling inequalities in our communities.”
Labour leader Scott Dickinson said his party had been assured by council officers that additional support for the most vulnerable was available from the local authority. However, the Green Party and the Independent Group were less convinced.
Green Party leader Coun Nick Morphet said: “This year, council tax support claimants have had their liability reduced by up to 100% through the council tax hardship scheme – but there’s no hardship scheme within next year’s budget.
“If we freeze support at 92%, thousands will find themselves worse off. The Greens will be voting against freezing support.”
Independent Group councillor Georgina Hill accused Labour of backing the proposal over fear of criticism of the Government’s “shameful” decision to end winter fuel payments for most pensioners.
Independent councillor Mary Murphy also questioned how much it would cost the council to provide 100% support.
She said: “What concerns me is 92% is almost 100%. The reason it is 92% is an ideological position, that everybody should pay something.”
Coun Hill called for a named vote on the issue, but only six colleagues agreed – short of the 11 needed to force a named vote. The proposals were approved by the council.
