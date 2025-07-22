Council tax arrears in Northumberland ‘highest ever’ due to rising bills

Concerns have been raised after new documents showed council tax arrears in Northumberland are at the highest level ever.

Total arrears owed to the council at the end of the last financial year on March 31 stood at £26.393 million – up from £22.837 million the previous year.

This is the cumulative total of council tax owed to the council over the years. The total amount for 2024/25 alone was £9.329 million.

A report presented to members of the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee pointed to the impact of year-on-year increases in council tax, as well as increases in the cost of living generally.

County Hall in Morpeth.

The Conservative-led administration at County Hall has, like most local authorities, increased council tax by the maximum level allowed in recent years to cope with rising costs.

Despite this, the report did point out that the council’s collection rate for council tax stands at 96.7%. This is higher than the national average figure of 96%.

Independent Group councillor Malcolm Robinson, who represents the Bedlington West ward, was concerned that increasing council tax bills was putting additional stress on household budgets.

He said: “Are we actually saying that arrears have gone up because we’re charging too much council tax? I think you have given us a reason not to vote for council tax increases.

“The reason isn’t a callous disregard to pay your council tax – it’s people fighting to keep their head above water. It makes me reflect on my position going forward.”

Debt recovery officer Keith Teasedale said higher bills would mean arrears would increase as people would have to pay more money. The level of council tax debt written off had also increase from £215,600 to £226,575.

Cabinet member for finance Coun Nick Oliver said: ” I don’t think this is indicative of pressure being put on individual council tax payers – it is the council getting better at identifying debt it is never going to recover.

“People are under financial pressure utilities have gone up as have most things, but we do have a very generous council tax support scheme, the second-most generous in the north east.

“A lot of effort has gone into supporting those people who need or help the most.”