Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Full planning permission is sought for nine affordable dwellings on land south west of St Cuthbert Close, Main Street, North Sunderland.

A previous application for 20 homes was refused last year, while outline permission for 20 homes on a larger area to the north east of the proposed new site has expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application by Mrs S Carr And Mr W Dunn/Bernicia Homes is being recommended for approval by the North Northumberland Local Area Planning Committee which meets on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications.

The plan has received three letters of support and the backing of the parish council which ‘fully supports the provision of affordable housing in North Sunderland and Seahouses’.

However, nine letters of objection have been submitted with the Northumberland and Newcastle Society among those expressing concerns.

It states: ‘Whilst the Society would support any provision of affordable housing in a settlement so obviously and urgently in need of it, this is possibly the worst siting for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The application constitutes ribbon development on an important approach, reminiscent of the piecemeal but unrestrained proliferation along roads in the 1920/30s.

‘As a site with poor integration, safety and active/public transport, this development constitutes an unacceptable greenfield incursion.’

If approved, a Section 106 legal agreement would be included to secure affordable housing, primary occupancy and a financial contribution of £5,535 to the council’s coastal mitigation service.

Senior planning officer Jon Sharp, in a report to councillors, states: ‘The proposed affordable housing is much needed in the area and whilst the proposals do not respond as well as we might like to local character and distinctiveness, on balance the proposals for an ‘exception site’ in this location would be acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad