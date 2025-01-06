Council response praised as some areas of Northumberland hit by five inches of snow
The North East was hit by heavy snowfall across the weekend, with a rare amber weather warning put in place by the Met Office.
The weather has also meant a number of schools in the county have had to remain closed, delaying pupils’ return after the Christmas holidays.
According to the council, the western part of the county was the most affected, with drivers reporting up to five inches of snow in some areas.
Coun Glen Sanderson, council leader, said: “We have around 100 staff dedicated to the job and they have been brilliant, working round the clock.
“The investment in weather stations across the county has proved invaluable, so we don’t waste salt. The council actually has excelled itself and will continue to do so, meeting the needs of residents and drivers in and around Northumberland.
“The spread of the snow was pretty wide, and that meant the staff had to work significant shifts to keep people safe. I’m proud we have such a great team.”
He added: “Northumberland has some fantastic qualities, but one we could do without in winter is all the rural roads that we have. They’re a bit of a challenge certainly, but the county council has risen to that.”
The council has a 28-vehicle strong fleet to tackle winter weather. Spreaders and ploughs are also fitted to 4×4 vehicles, strategically positioned around the county to respond to reports in areas which are difficult to access for larger vehicles.
Away from the roads, a network of community spaces across Northumberland are open as “warm hubs” to support residents who may be struggling financially to heat their homes.
Coun Sanderson added: “I’m really proud of all the work we are doing with warm spaces. We have invested heavily in that service.
“I’m also incredibly grateful to all the staff, volunteers and voluntary organisations who help us. They have shown just how important it is for somebody who is feeling cold and struggling to have somewhere warm to go.”
