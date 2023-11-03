Council reminding residents about support available in Northumberland this winter
Working with residents, businesses, the voluntary and community sector, Northumberland Communities Together (NCT) will support those who need it this winter and beyond.
Its Response Hub is available seven days a week. The team helps residents access services and advice that will support them with rising costs, keeping warm and well and their mental health and well-being.
Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Our residents are facing challenging times and the pressures of rising costs will be a cause for concern for many.
“I want to assure them support is in place to help. Our Northumberland Communities Together Response Hub can help signpost to much-needed advice and guidance.
“As a council, we are doing all we can to access grants available to us to help our residents such as the Household Support Fund – but in the meantime, I urge anyone who is struggling, worrying or simply wants to talk to someone about their situation to get in touch with the team.”
Northumberland Communities Together works with a wide network of community spaces, places and people across the county.
The network of community spaces offers a warm welcome where residents can pop in, get a hot drink and have a chat. Details of these are available on the council’s website.
Alternatively, call the Response Hub on 01670 620015 between 9am and 6pm, seven days a week, or email [email protected]
If it is urgent and someone needs immediate support, help or protection, call the emergency response line OneCall on 01670 536400 – 24/7, 365 days a year.