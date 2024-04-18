Council releases findings on impact of 3G switch-off in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The data shows that Vodafone is now providing 'essential coverage' across 92% of locations in Northumberland, up by 3%, and Vodafone’s average download and upload speeds are faster by approximately 10% after the switch off.

These results align with Vodafone's assurance in February, that repurposing the 3G range for 4G/5G usage would enhance services for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following concerns raised by residents regarding potential disruptions to mobile networks after the 3G switch-off, the county council has been working with mobile network analysts Streetwave, to collect comprehensive data on the coverage, speed, and phone signal quality in the county.

Sylvia Pringle, iNorthumberland Team, Councillor Richard Wearmouth, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Services at Northumberland County Council and Stephen Wardle, Neighbourhood Services Divisional Manager at Northumberland County Council with members of the Local Services Team.

Since November 2023, weekly data has been collected using state-of-the-art mobile monitoring equipment installed in council waste collection vehicles.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate services at Northumberland County Council said: "Ensuring our residents have access to dependable mobile signal is a key priority for the council. It’s fantastic to see that Vodafone’s 3G switch-off is benefiting our communities."

The initiative is being spearheaded by the iNorthumberland and Local Services teams at the council who are working together to collect comprehensive data on coverage, speed, and phone signal quality which will be used to generate valuable, transparent and actionable data insights and coverage maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad