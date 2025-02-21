A proposed holiday development on the Northumberland coast which attracted more than 100 objections has been refused by councillors.

Plans to build two holiday lets in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster, were unanimously rejected by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council planning committee on Thursday.

The application had been recommended for approval by planning officers but were refused on the basis of the holiday let usage of the properties as well as adverse impact on highways, the character of the village and the local amenity of residents.

The application, which also attracted 10 letters of support, included plans for a cold water natural swimming pool and gardens accommodating different activities for guests including yoga and meditation, outdoor dining with a fire pit, and an adventure playground.

Dunstan and Craster residents celebrate the planning refusal.

Stuart Palmer, on behalf of the applicant, said: “The intention is to create a holiday destination on site, not to create second homes. To stay in one of these houses would cost in excess of £3,500 a week.”

However, Craster Parish Council clerk Adam Shanley told members it was beginning to feel like Groundhog Day for residents – a previous application by Dunstan House owner Janet Stansfield was refused by the committee in 2023.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward, warned: “Every single one of my parishes is now 20% or more holiday lets. If we allow this today, it would set a very dangerous precedent, not just for Northumberland but for the whole of England.

“It would be a case law used in places like Cornwall and Cumbria in the Lake District. It is a very important decision to make. We have to refuse it. There is no way we can allow it.”

The proposal met with strong opposition in Dunstan.

Wooler councillor Mark Mather added: “It would be a high investment site, but it is not appropriate for this site. Communities and parish councils have spent weeks of work building neighbourhood plans to protect their communities.

“These areas are at risk of losing their communities, and if you lose them what are you left with? People come for the weekend and they leave – they don’t invest in the area, they don’t invest in Northumberland.

“Fifty-five per-cent of holiday lets in Dunstan isn’t acceptable. I think it would be a crying shame if we didn’t listen to the community.”

Local ward member Wendy Pattison stressed her concerns about the over-development in Dunstan and proposed that the application be refused.

Craster Parish Council chairman Martin Smith, a resident of Dunstan, said: “We are delighted that the planning application for Dunstan House has been refused for a second time.

"The proposal for two new build holiday properties at the site was contrary to the agreed neighbourhood plan and as such had major implications for not just Craster and Dunstan but other coastal villages across Northumberland who have adopted similar plans.

"Local development plan policies for our area have been hard won and cannot now be forfeited to simply meet the ambitions of developers.”

He added: “We are fortunate that the area already offers a huge variety and volume of holiday accommodation. This proposed development was a major concern for residents and visitors alike who appreciate living in and visiting such an attractive and tranquil village location which we wish to preserve and protect for all to enjoy.”

Dunstan resident Jackie Reeves added: “This proposal has been ongoing for more than four years and been a source of huge concern and anxiety. I am proud that our community came together to make their views known with the highest ever number of objections to any planning application in the area. The planning committee members have listened and agreed with our concerns, and we would hope that this is now an end to the matter.

"We all have a responsibility to protect the unique and distinctive character of the coastal villages across Northumberland and ensure their long-term sustainability.”