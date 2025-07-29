Councillors are being recommended to approve plans for a new theatre and cinema in Berwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed £28.3m redevelopment of The Maltings is poised to get the green light from Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee.

If approved on Tuesday, it is envisaged work would start later this year with a view to opening in the second half of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals include a more flexible main theatre space, improved front and back of house facilities, a new rehearsal studio, the addition of two cinema screens and further community/cultural spaces.

A CGI of the proposed new venue in Berwick.

A report to councillors by Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, states: “If people can be attracted back to the town centre, with an improved Maltings venue as a catalyst, it is likely to lead to knock on improvements for the wider retail, leisure, commerce and community facilities within the town.”

The proposed redevelopment has split opinion in the town with 157 letters of objection and 251 in support.

A petition created by Julian Smart on behalf of the Berwick Heritage campaign group calling on those involved with the application to ‘revise the design’ of the new building now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Victorian Society has also objected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed building is 5m higher and would change the skyline, especially when viewed from the opposite side of the River Tweed.

"It is evident from many of the objections received that this is a critical issue,” note planners.

However, there have been no other objections by statutory consultees and Berwick Town Council has indicated its full support.

The existing theatre opened in 1990 following its development within the remains of a 19th century granary which had been destroyed by fire in the 1980s.