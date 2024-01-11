Projected costs for a Northumberland County Council project to build bungalows in Blyth for people with dementia have risen considerably.

The pilot scheme, known as Lyndon Walk, would see 13 two-bedroom bungalows built to allow dementia sufferers and their carers to live independently for as long as possible.

Work on the site, opposite the council’s Tynedale House care home, is expected to begin this month ahead of construction starting in March, after the bungalows were granted planning permission by councillors last year.

However, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve extra funding to allow this to happen at a meeting next week after a series of delays and price rises since funding was first allocated to the project in 2019.

Work is due to begin at the Lyndon Work site this month. (Photo by Google)

The original budget for the project was £1.32m, but the council now expects the total cost of the project will exceed £2.7m.

Councillor and cabinet member Colin Horncastle said: “The provision of dementia-friendly bungalows is an innovative and ground-breaking scheme, which we are incredibly proud of delivering and which will be life-changing for some of our most vulnerable residents.

“Once complete, the bungalows will support residents who are living with dementia and Alzheimer's, enabling them to live independently in their own home with support from their spouse, family, or carers.

“While we have been working very hard to progress this supported living scheme in Blyth, there have been some unforeseen delays and additional costs which were not anticipated when the original costings were calculated.”

Since the project was first proposed, there have been delays with demolishing the site’s previous buildings and securing planning permission.

These delays have meant inflation in the construction sector has pushed up the price of the project.

Further costs have also been incurred by designing the scheme with a ‘modern methods of construction’ approach, the need to employ an employers agent and a quantity surveyor from outside the council’s staff, and procurement difficulties.

The council is receiving grant funding totalling £1.16m towards the cost of the scheme.

Lyndon Walk is expected to be completed by March 2025.