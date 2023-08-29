Council poised to approve £1.2m rejuvenation of Coldstream Business Park

Members of Scottish Borders Council are being asked to approve a full business case for the rejuvenation of Coldstream when they meet on Thursday.

The plan is to develop council-owned vacant employment land at the Coldstream Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development would comprise of three workshop units based on the design of existing units, which were built in 2015.

Coldstream Business Park.

These new units will provide 333 square metres of industrial space at an estimated cost of £1,201,268 and will be built by July 2024, creating nine new jobs in the process.

There are currently no buildings on the proposed development land and the site is allocated for business use in the council’s Local Development Plan.

Funding for the project is to come through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, an agreement between the Scottish and UK Governments, and the five Borderlands local authorities including Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A follow-on project under the programme will see the servicing of land at Burnfoot in Hawick in 2025-26.

In a report to full council, Jenni Craig, SBC’s director, Resilient Communities, says: “A Full Business Case for the Business Infrastructure Programme (Scotland) for Coldstream is in the process of being approved by the Scottish Government, and will be submitted to the Borderlands Partnership Board for approval at its meeting on September 13.