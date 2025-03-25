Council plans multi-million pound restructuring of Advance Northumberland

Northumberland County Council’s development company is set for a major restructure with costs running into the millions.

The council say the move, which is set to go before full council on Wednesday, will cost the local authority £8.65 million, although that money will be repaid in five years.

The plans also include the conversion of £83.3 million of loans provided to Advance Northumberland into shares as part of a debt for equity swap.

These are carried out to reduce debt by converting creditors into shareholders, and are usually undertaken by companies in financial difficulty.

However, council leader Glen Sanderson insists this is not the case and that the reforms are necessary to allow the company to work in the most beneficial way possible.

Cllr Sanderson said: “We have been putting money into reserves to sort out Advance Northumberland since I became leader. The money will be fully repaid at the end of five years by Advance – there is no cost to the taxpayer.

“I wouldn’t be stupid enough to bring something to the last council meeting of my administration that was likely to be controversial. I’m bringing the plan we have been working on four four years to the final stage.

“If it doesn’t go through, it will be a shame – but Advance will carry on. Advance is not broke, it made £2 million profit last year.

“I just think this is the time to do it. I know I am right and this is the right thing to do for Advance, for the council and for residents.

“This will take the interest burden off Advance. I want to get on and get them building affordable houses and sheltered housing, and homes for children who we currently send all over the country.”

Cllr Sanderson also blamed the previous Labour administration’s decision to purchase Cramlington’s Manor Walks shopping centre as the reason behind the need to restructure. The property was purchased for £120 million in 2016, but is now worth around a third of that price.

As of December 31, Advance owed the county council a total of £267.1 million, with the council receiving around £14 million a year from the company in interest.

Labour leader Cllr Scott Dickinson felt the administration needed to provide more information before members made a decision.

He said: “I was disgusted to learn about the plans concerning more than £80 million of debt on the public website. Councillors are going to be asked to vote on proposals at full council which doesn’t feel like enough time.

“How can you conduct business like that for such a large amount of public money? It is a very strange thing for any administration to do weeks before an election – you are tieing the next administration to this.

“I don’t want to damage Advance but I don’t want to waste money either. We want to do the right thing for Northumberland, but without all the information I don’t see how we can do that.”

The council has said opposition members have been fully briefed on the plans. A spokesman for the local authority said: “The Budget Plan agreed by council in February was clear on the financial provision for Advance Northumberland.

“The cost to the council, as set out in the report is £8.65m over five years and Advance Northumberland will repay this at the end of their five-year business plan period. All of this was discussed ahead of full council in February with specific member groups, as well as at our Budget Policy (January 23rd) conference and Corporate Services Scrutiny (February 3rd), including Leaders and again today (March 20th) ahead of next week’s full council.

“Advance continue to be an important part of our investment plans for the County, delivering more affordable homes, specialist housing and growth and jobs.”

Advance was formed in 2018 to replace the previous development firm Arch, which was mired in controversy following a string of scandals around spending and governance at the company.