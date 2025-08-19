Council planners refuse final details of proposed leisure facility at Eshott Heugh in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
Planners have refused an application seeking final permission for a proposed leisure facility in Northumberland.

Cheviot View Leisure is planning a development of 30 holiday lodges and leisure facilities at the former paintballing site at Eshott Heugh, near Felton.

Its full application for the lodges and an outline application for a leisure complex including a gym, swimming pool and café were approved in October 2022.

However, a reserved matters application seeking the green light for issues such as access and layout on the leisure facility has been turned down due to insufficient information on parking provision.

The proposed site at Eshott Heugh.placeholder image
The proposed site at Eshott Heugh.

Planning officer Ryan Soulsby stated: “The local planning authority consider the design of the proposed leisure building to be acceptable and in accordance with both local and national planning policy. The submission also appropriately addresses amenity impacts and landscaping provision, however, fails to demonstrate adequate car parking provision. The applicant has been given a considerable amount of time to provide this additional information, with no amended plans provided.”

