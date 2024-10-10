Council planners' refusal recommendation for holiday lodges and chalets plans at Whitehouse Farm Centre in Northumberland
There is still a chance that the proposal for 15 holiday lodges and 33 chalets, and other works, at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site near Morpeth will be approved as the decision will be made by the councillors on the local authority’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Planning Committee at a meeting on Monday, October 14.
The information with the application when it was submitted last year included the fact that the scheme, if given the green light, would create 15 new full-time jobs and 10 part-time jobs.
A report by council planners to the meeting said there are 70 letters of support highlighting the tourism benefits to the area that the project would provide and 49 objections – with concerns including increased traffic, impact on ecology, landscape and the green belt and impact on amenity.
The report also includes the following: “Very special circumstances which outweigh harm to the green belt have not been demonstrated.
“The application proposals fail to demonstrate that the development would not adversely impact upon protected species and their habitats.
“The proposal consists of holiday accommodation which is considered to be ‘permanent’ by virtue of its scale and design, and does not demonstrably improve and diversify the county’s tourist offer and/or clearly provide necessary accommodation along an established tourist route. As such, the principle of the holiday accommodation is not acceptable in this open countryside location.”
