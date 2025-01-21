Council officers hit back at claims of 'failing' children over Berwick schools
The comments were made by Independent Berwick East councillor Georgina Hill at a meeting of the local authority’s family and children’s services scrutiny committee.
Cllr Hill is unhappy that there have been no spades in the ground for the project almost four years after it had funding confirmed by the council.
However, officers insist that significant work had been carried out in that time, including a lengthy consultation with stakeholders over plans to switch to a two-tier system.
Cllr Hill said: “In around six weeks’ time, it is four years since £40 million was secured for the school in Berwick, which was an extremely positive thing. Since then, nothing positive has been done to progress it.
“Children in Berwick have been failed by poorer education outcomes. One of the key things that addresses that is being in a modern facility, not a crumbling building.
“There has been four years of no progress and the children have been failed. If parents saw drawings or specifics on the new school, there would be positivity towards it.
“The fact that nothing has happened means conversations are being had where parents aren’t sending their kids to Berwick Academy. I doubt the administration’s commitment to the project.”
Head of school organisation and resources Sue Aviston defended the lengthy consultation process and explained the council had taken lessons from the construction of Duchess’s High School, in Alnwick, which opened in 2017.
She said: “When we rebuilt Alnwick, the journey we went on where we carried out consultation on the system after the funding was secured cost the public purse about £11 million.
“It became a very costly exercise – if we had the conversation prior to putting in the bid, it would have saved public money.
“We look and we learn and we move forward. What we learnt is exactly what we have done with Hexham, we made sure the system was robust. The same strategy was used in Seaton Valley.
“I would not be doing my job properly if I didn’t get the best for Northumberland as a whole and Berwick.”
Executive director of children, young people and education Audrey Kingham added: “We are all on the same page. I’m really disappointed to hear you think there has been no progress.
“There has been significant work. We did three years of consultation with the community, staff, headteachers and the Government.
“I can’t impress enough the work that has gone on to get Berwick to where it is now.”
Committee chairman, Cllr Wayne Daley, said: “Every single member, no matter their party, has skin in the game because we all voted to approve this funding. There is a lot of work that has been done behind the scenes.
“It has been, I think it is fair to say, quite challenging. I think the assertion nothing has happened is wrong.
“What we have got is an example of some good practice where we actually involved school leaders and the community in driving forward change. The new school needs to happen because that is the commitment – there is a commitment from the administration and from us all.”
