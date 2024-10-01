Council officers give update on safety measures for "terrible" Northumberland crossroads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Possible options to improve road safety at a notorious Northumberland junction are set to be published by the end of October.

There have been at least five known accidents at the four-way junction on the B1340 at Swinhoe, near Beadnell, since 2020.

More than 1,000 residents signed a petition calling for new measures, with restricted visibility to the south described as the “major cause” of accidents.

In April, £20,000 was allocated for design work to come up with a scheme to improve the road.

Petitioner John Rhind at the Swinhoe crossroads.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee, highways infrastructure manager Robin McCartney outlined the council’s current position.

He said: “The report is being finalised and options are being costed up. I would expect it would come to the local councillor and the parish council for consideration in the next couple of months.

“It will then be included in the Local Transport Plan for next year. That process is ongoing and will hopefully be concluded by February.”

Petitioner John Rhind said he had not been reassured by what he felt was slow progress on the council’s behalf.

He said: “This committee told the highways officer that it was to be treated as a priority.”

Mr McCartney replied: “It is a priority. There are a number of options in that are being costed. Costs are going to be quite significant – they will be in excess of £1 million, and that is before we look at land acquisition and utility diversion.”

The area’s ward councillor, Cllr Guy Renner Thompson, warned it was important the scheme was brought forward as soon as possible.

He said: “I understand that this is the process. I share the frustration of the petitioner but we have made a promise – which is rare in politics – that this scheme will be in place for next summer.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Rhind said that the 30mph zone had been extended to cover the crossroad. He described this as a “sticking plaster” but that it was “nevertheless welcome”.

Bamburgh, North Sunderland and Beadnell Parish Councils have all registered their support for the aims of the campaign