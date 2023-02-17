The local authority has also requested that the Borderlands Partnership Board increase its allocation by an extra £5million.

The Maltings is described as “one of the most important cultural venues and attractions in Northumberland”, but is constrained by its current buildings and facilities, which are considered outdated.

Plans have been in the works for some time to “transform” the Maltings, improving the building and expanding both the facilities and the offer, with the aim of attracting more visitors and spending to the town.

The Maltings in Berwick.

The county council’s cabinet has approved a new business case for the project, reflecting an increase in costs. The council has put in an additional £837,415 from its capital programme, while a request for an additional £5million from the Borderlands Growth Deal has also been made.

If the request is approved, the project total will be £23.34million.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, council leader Glen Sanderson said: “A new theatre is going to be the best thing that’s ever going to happen in Berwick. This is going to be the most fantastic development.

“It is using our money and the Borderlands money, which is a very fine amount of money we can draw on to the benefit of the economy of more rural areas. We’re very much putting our weight as a council behind this project.

“Berwick is going to have this new theatre. I can’t give you any more than that other than how excited I am.”

During the transformation of The Maltings at the current Eastern Lane site, the building will be out of commission. Therefore, a planning application has been lodged to create a temporary cinema at Berwick Barracks.

Council officers said the theatre would be “fully transformed” by the development in order to deliver “maximum footfall and income and create a much better facility for both visitors and residents”.

It is estimated that the new venue will support 112 full-time jobs and attract 118,800 visitors to the town. It is hoped this will generate visitor spend of £6.1million.