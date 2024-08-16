Council leader expresses concern over Borderlands funding for Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative leader of Northumberland County Council has expressed concern over the slow progress of the Borderlands deal.

Cllr Glen Sanderson warned the new Labour Government that any reduction in funds for the £452 million deal would be an “appalling” blow for Northumberland.

The deal is set to benefit a number of towns including Prudhoe, Berwick and Bedlington with cash boosts for various projects.

However, Cllr Sanderson is concerned that the Government may not stick to the pledges of its predecessors.

Northumberland council leader Glen Sanderson.

It comes as Labour look to save cash after a £22 billion black hole in the country’s finances was identified.

Cllr Sanderson said: “I raised the issue about the delay of projects a few weeks ago and asked for an update. I was told that the Government are looking at the scheme and wanting to have more information.

“Reducing the funding would be an appalling thing to happen. We would oppose any trimming of budget.

“Borderlands has delivered some extraordinary projects in areas we wouldn’t normally see investment, such as the Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler which has breathed new life into the town. That is exactly the type of project we want to see in other towns.

“In Prudhoe, everything is almost ready to go and I’m hoping to get that on the September meeting to be signed off. Any delay is not with Borderlands, it is with the Government who are taking the time to look at it.

“What may well happen is that the partnership leaders may need to write a formal letter to the Government saying ‘let’s get on with this’.

“I think the plan might be if we don’t see movement, we will send letters to say we need that commitment.”

When contacted for comment, the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government declined to comment specifically on the Borderlands Deal. It was acknowledged that local authorities and residents need clarification on the likes of Borderlands, Levelling Up and other funding commitments made by the previous Government, and it was confirmed that further information would be provided in due course.

The £450 million Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was signed in March 2021, bringing up to £452 million of fresh investment to counties on both sides of the border between England and Scotland.