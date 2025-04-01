Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Northumberland County Council has confirmed he will keep free car parking at two of the county’s beaches – if the Conservatives win the next local election.

Coun Glen Sanderson’s comments came less than a week after he told full council he was unable to commit to free parking at Blyth and Newbiggin for the next four years.

However, speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Monday, Coun Sanderson said he had checked the numbers to ensure it would be possible.

The council has recently spent £750,000 on a new 38-space car park at Newbiggin. Coun Sanderson said he recognised the importance of keeping the car parks free for local residents.

A surfer walks past beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

He said: “I didn’t want to commit to something that I needed to double check. I have now checked our spending plans for the next four years if we win and we can say that the beautiful new car park at Newbiggin and Mermaid Car Park in Blyth will remain free.

“They are so important for local people and for the visitor economy. We remain absolutely committed to free car parking – that is what we do.”

Conservative councillor Daniel Carr, who represents the South Blyth ward, welcomed the news.

He said: “On Sunday, I met with County Council Leader Glen Sanderson down at Blyth Beach to talk about the future of our beach car parks. I’m really pleased to confirm that there are no plans to introduce parking charges at our beach.

“The beach car parks were free then, they’re free now, and they’ll stay free. This is something I’ve always stood for – and I’ll continue to stand up for it.

“This is a big win for our community – for families, dog walkers, local businesses, and everyone who loves our coastline. Free parking stays! Let’s keep Blyth welcoming and accessible to all.”

The issue was raised by Coun Eileen Cartie at full council last week. The Labour councillor warned she would “haunt” Coun Sanderson if a future Conservative administration ended free parking at the beaches.