Northumberland National Park has said it could be forced to make sweeping cuts to services after the Government said its grant would remain frozen until 2025 – and has already not been increased since 2019.

With inflation and the resultant salary increases needed, this means the park is facing a real-terms cut of 56% between 2010 and 2019.

CEO Tony Gates warned: “All the things that you take for granted if you go for a nice walk in the countryside are threatened by cuts to our funding.”

View of Breamish and Ingram Valley in the Northumberland National Park. Picture by Jane Coltman

Mr Gates said visitors could see a decline in services and called on the Government to provide a “sustainable level” of core funding.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of the county council and former chairman of the national park, praised the work of the authority and backed calls for fairer funding.

He said: “The Northumberland National Park authority is a very important partner to us and any potential cut in their support must not take away any of the really important work that they do.

“I fully support their wish to see a fair level of funding to keep up all the important work that they do in the national park. It’s not only about providing a place for visitors, but to protect the landscapes. It is irreplaceable.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council.

“They have a huge job and I consider them to be very important partners. I will be more than happy to support them.

“They are a great organisation doing a brilliant job.”