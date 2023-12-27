Council launches new supported accommodation service for care leavers
According to the charity Barnardos, supported lodgings are when people and families – sometimes called hosts – offer to rent a room to a young person leaving care.
In Northumberland, the council is looking to build a network of ‘hosts’ to join with the council and help to provide a stepping stone for young people who have either been cared for the council or who have presented as homeless and need support.
The local authority has said that it has a number of young people who need a safe place to call home and support to develop the life skills they need for the future. Many of these young people have experienced “difficult and traumatic starts” to their lives, and have been separated from their families and friends.
Other North East councils, including Durham and Darlington, already offer similar schemes.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “Through no fault of their own, these young people have often had very tough starts to life. But your care, guidance and patience will support them to overcome their challenges and go on to thrive and reach their full potential.
“Just like our amazing family of foster carers, as a supported lodgings host, we will provide you with all the necessary supervision, training and support you need to carry out this rewarding and life-changing role.”
Some of the skills suggested by the council include managing a household, cooking, budgeting and accessing public transport. Supported lodgings hosts will receive a range of support, including full training and a weekly allowance in addition to room rent.
A form on the council’s website allows residents to register their interest in becoming a host.
Figures released in October showed there had been a 33% rise in the number of care leaver households aged 18-20 assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness. The data from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) show the number of 18-20 year old care leaver households in England facing homelessness has risen from 2,790 in 2018-19 to 3,710 in 2022-23.