Council invites expressions of interest in new dementia friendly bungalows in Blyth

Residents can now express their interest in renting one of the new affordable dementia friendly bungalows being built in Blyth.

The 13 specialist bungalows are situated at Lyndon Walk and have been designed to specifically support residents who are living with dementia and Alzheimer's, enabling them to live independently in their own home, with support from their spouse, family or carers.

To be eligible for one of the bungalows, residents will need to have a diagnosis of dementia/Alzheimer's.

They are being allocated via a special allocations panel that meets weekly and will be available for affordable rent this summer.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for Housing said: "I am delighted that the county council has delivered these excellent and special homes.

“Northumberland has an ageing population with changing housing needs and we are working hard to address this.

“Lyndon Walk is a ground-breaking supported living scheme with so many features incorporated into the design of the bungalows to support people with dementia to lead a safe and independent life.”

Cllr Eve Chicken, cabinet member for Adults’ Services and Health added: “A diagnosis of dementia is absolutely devastating for the individual and those around them.

"Aside from the emotional impact, keeping a person with dementia safe is a major concern due to the cognitive and physical changes associated with the condition. These changes can lead to increased risks of falls, wandering, confusion, and vulnerability to accidents.

“Our bungalows have so many inbuilt safety features to help ease the day-to-day risks of living with dementia. If you would like to find out more, have a look around or an informal chat to see if one could work for you, please do get in touch by emailing [email protected].”

The bungalows will also be very energy efficient with the installation of solar panels and air source heat pumps and available for affordable rent which will reduce the financial burden on the occupants who are already going through such difficult times.

The small housing complex will be managed by Northumberland County Council housing service staff.

The bungalows are being built by Advance Northumberland, with the help of funding from Homes England, as well as capital funding from the county council’s Adult Social Care budget to support the delivery of housing to maintain independence.