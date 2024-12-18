Council officials are locked in discussions with the Department for Education over funding for new school buildings at Berwick Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council has committed to an investment of just over £50 million in schools across north Northumberland.

The project involves the transition of the area’s first schools and Berwick Academy into primary schools and a secondary school, along with the creation of more specialist, post-16 and community facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floor plans for the conversion of the new first schools have now been made publicly available. Visit https://nland.uk/QpcK

Berwick Academy. Photo: NCJ Media.

However, the council has come under fire for the slow progression of the changes, with the money first confirmed four years ago.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for Inspiring Young People, said: “Across the partnership, work is progressing on schedule to expand the first schools so they are ready to transition into primary schools from September 2025.

“Designs are in their final stages, the procurement of contractors is under way and planning applications are being prepared for submission where needed. We continue to make good progress with the investment into Berwick Academy and are working closely with technical advisors to develop detailed plans for what the future building will look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is also in discussion with the Department for Education with regard to a contribution towards the capital costs for Berwick Academy. We are committed to supporting all our children, young people, their families and school staff during this transition process as the partnership of schools and the wider community moves forward together onto this exciting next chapter.”

Cllr Georgina Hill.

Projects for new classrooms at Scremerston First School, Tweedmouth West First School and Holy Trinity Church of England First School are progressing on schedule.

The appointment of contractors is under way and the designs are in their final stages. Internal refiguration projects at Wooler First School and Norham St Ceolwulf’s C of E Controlled First School are also progressing.

Elsewhere, a planning application is expected to be submitted shortly for the creation of a new unit for children with special educational needs at Berwick St Mary’s CofE First School. Work on the unit is planned to start in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Georgina Hill, who represents the Berwick East ward on Northumberland County Council, was unhappy with what she felt was a lack of progress on new buildings for Berwick Academy.

She said: “All the Tory Administration appear to be doing is blowing the trumpet every so often with this large figure without doing anything to progress the project.

“It is all about political headlines and attempted credit grabbing without delivery – it has echoes of the A1 fiasco. It is almost four years since major investment was secured for a new school for Berwick.

“Since then, scandalously, the Administration have not moved forward with the new school in any meaningful way. The statement about seeking money from the Department of Education, sounds like the lining up of yet another excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only conclusion, you can draw is that they are not committed to delivering it. Frankly, I am furious about all this and I know there is growing anger within the community – why do the children of Berwick not deserve what Ponteland and other places have?”

In response, Cllr Renner Thompson added: “Plans are progressing for the Berwick high school project. Things have not slowed down.

“Parents will have seen many rounds of consultation to get us to this point. We have done more consultation than was required by law.

“The biggest threat to the future of this project is Cllr Hill and her pointless attacks on the council, who are doing their very best to fix the situation in Berwick – which has been left untouched for far too long.”