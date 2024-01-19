Council hopes proposed housing in Amble will help keep young people in the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application seeking outline planning permission for 11 houses and 12 flats on a former coal yard site off The Wynd was submitted earlier this month.
In a statement on its website, Amble Town Council explains: “For some time it has become increasingly apparent that Amble needs more smaller homes for older people, single people and those just starting out as a couple. We need to try our best to retain our young people as they are our town’s future.
"The need for this type of home has been noted by central government as well as in the county’s core strategy. Despite urging developers to consider this, the recent residences, and those not yet begun but approved in planning, are mainly for large three bedrooms or more.
“Amble Town Council is delighted to announce that an ‘Option to Buy’ subject to planning permission has been agreed for the land just off the bottom of the Wynd including the overgrown scrubland and the redundant fenced area within the allotments.
"Amble Homes has been working with us for a while and are now preparing an outline planning application to build some smaller homes/apartments as well as some town houses here preferably for permanent residence.”
The town council says it has ‘a few ideas under consideration’ should permission be granted and the purchase proceeds but ‘there are no firm plans’.
It also acknowledges the development would increase traffic at the bottom of the Wynd but this would be discussed with highways officers at Northumberland County Council.
It adds that the entrance from the Wynd will remain in town council ownership but be shared and upgraded for the benefit of residents as well as allotment tenants. The walkways through the allotments area will be retained for general use.
Meanwhile, a public meeting to discuss a proposed neighbourhood development plan focusing on green spaces and heritage conservation is being held at 6pm on February 6 at Fourways2. All welcome but please advise the town clerk of your attendance: [email protected] or 01665 714695.