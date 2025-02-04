Council hopeful of extra funding to tackle potholes in Northumberland

Officers in Northumberland are expecting to receive more money from Government to tackle potholes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council is expected to receive £8.5 million via the North East Combined Authority (NECA), on top of £21 million already received via the Local Transport Plan.

However, speaking at a meeting of the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, finance chief Jan Willis stressed that the amount of funding coming from NECA was uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments came after Independent councillor Anne Dale said: “We have lots of problems with our highways and we need more funding, and people expect more funding. If we want to go to Government and have a go, go to our MPs and say we need more funding for our highways than the metropolitan areas.

Pothole funding.

“If we want to fight for extra money, it should be highways.”

The Conservative deputy leader of the council, Richard Wearmouth, said: “We do have some funding settlement, but so far we don’t know what it is going to be because it has gone to the combined authority. While we have an idea of what we think it should be coming down from the combined authority, that currently sits with the Mayor and we will receive it in due course.”

Ms Willis added: “There are different allocations which are slightly complicated. We don’t have sight of it but I think hopefully it is going to be in the next couple of weeks.

“We think that our share will be about £8.5 million which would be more than we have had in recent years.”