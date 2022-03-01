Work to bring empty homes back into use has been highlighted by Northumberland County Council.

With affordable housing in short supply, Northumberland County Council has been taking action in a number of ways to help bring unused properties back into residential use.

The housing services, private sector housing team has assisted in returning over 800 empty properties back into use over the last five years.

If you are an owner of an empty property or if there is a long-term empty property in your neighbourhood then the council would like to hear from you to see if it can help.

You can get in touch by contacting their private sector housing team on 0345 600 6400 or email [email protected]

Through the use of Empty Dwelling Management Orders (EDMO) powers, over the last five years, 15 properties that had been empty for over two years have been brought back into use providing valuable housing which is managed directly by the council.

Over the last five years, 12 properties that have been empty for more than six months have been purchased, repaired and let out at an affordable rent then managed by the council.

Two of these properties have been used as temporary accommodation to support the homelessness service.

This has not only brought back into use some of the most problematic empty properties in Northumberland but has added to the council’s housing stock.

Philip Soderquest, the council’s head of housing and public protection, said: “Unfortunately, some properties are left empty for long periods of time, often getting into a state of disrepair and attracting anti-social behaviour, when they could be providing much needed accommodation to people living in Northumberland.

“Empty homes continue to be an issue in the county and National Empty Homes Week is an ideal opportunity to highlight the work that we are doing to address this problem.

He added: “It’s great to see these properties once again becoming much-needed family homes.