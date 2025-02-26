Northumberland council figures show that 122 refugees were placed in the highest category of need for social housing in one year.

As of January, there were around 14,000 people on the county’s housing list. Of these, just 349 were classed in the highest band of need, Band P.

Individuals on the list are given a banding based on their circumstances, with Band P reserved for those in “urgent housing need” such as being homeless.

Speaking at a meeting of the council, Berwick East’s Independent councillor Georgina Hill questioned whether refugees and other migrants in need were given automatic banding or had to go through the housing system.

She said: “In a 12 month period from October 18 2023, figures I have received from the council itself shows that there were 122 people with indefinite leave to remain in the UK – that is permission to stay as a refugee, humanitarian protection or discretionary – applied to Northumberland County Council for housing. 122 of them, that is all of them, were given priority banding. Seventy-eight per cent of the applicants were male. Were these applicants given automatic priority banding, or were they all assessed, and met, statutory criteria for priority banding?

“Can you confirm each of these 122 applicants met the criteria and no other policy or direction from the Government has meant they got priority housing need?

“Concern was expressed to me internally – somebody blowing the whistle. Can you confirm that our housing policies are being operated fairly and lawfully? Because by law, you have to treat everybody the same.”

The Conservative-led administration’s cabinet member for housing, Cllr Colin Horncastle, confirmed that this was the case.

Under the Government’s relatively new system for tackling issues in the asylum system, councils have quotas for the number of asylum seekers in their areas. The Home Office provides funds to help councils house asylum seekers as well as additional cash for accommodation, benefits and access to health and education services for refugees in the first year they are in the UK.

Cllr Horncastle said: “I can confirm that, irrespective of background, all applicants were assessed under the criteria for housing need before being given a banding. The 122 individuals mentioned were assessed under, and met, the statutory criteria for housing need.

“We, the council, did not give these people priority housing – the Government did. The Home Office gives people priority housing and gives quotas to all local authorities, they are automatically on the priority housing list.

“Once they are on the priority housing list, like any other person they can go on Homefinder and bid for a property. They bid for properties, and because of the type of people you have mentioned they went for properties in very low demand that not many people in Northumberland wanted.

“The number of properties actually only came to 56 that were low demand properties, and because these were people that were sent by Government they attracted Home Office money, so we had funding to bring these properties up to standard.”