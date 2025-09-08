Council gives assurances on Berwick high school plan but calls on Government to stump up 'fair share' of funding

Northumberland County Council is yet to receive a commitment from Government on funding for Berwick’s new high school.

The council has requested that £13 million needed for maintenance on the current building be put towards the £50 million needed to revamp education in the partnership.

However, the Government has insisted that no decisions on funding for projects beyond 2025/26 will be made until the next phase of the spending review is completed. This is expected later this year.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet, portfolio holder for education Coun Guy Renner-Thompson said the project remained on track despite the lack of funding from Westminster at this stage.

A CGI of how the new Berwick Academy could look.

Previously, he had suggested that without the extra cash the entire project was at risk, but now he revealed the council was committed to finding the money to build the new school.

Cllr Renner-Thompson said: “The Berwick schools project is going along nicely. We continue to demand the Government stump up their fair share of funding for the project.

“Berwick is in need of £13 million for the building to stand still. Our argument is the Department of Education should give us that £13 million to fund the build.

“The cabinet will receive a paper next month which will show the design options and tendering options for builders. Even if this money doesn’t come from Government, we will make it happen.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I thank you and our staff for spending a lot of time, effort and resources on this. A huge amount of effort has gone in.

“It might surprise people that we are finding the money to do this rather than the DfE.”

The Government has previously said it is aware of the plans for Berwick and that it is “always open to peaking to the local authority on their plans”.

However, the DfE was “not able to make any commitments on future capital funding or rebuilding programmes” at this point.