Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity will be replaced at the start of April by Places for People, which is listed on Companies House as being head-quartered in London.

Active Northumberland has delivered leisure services in the county for the past nine years, but will now be wound up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, it was revealed that Morpeth and Ponteland’s leisure centres have been rated as the best in the country by Sports England under the stewardship of Active.

Glen Sanderson, Leader of NCC, Jeff Watson, Cabinet Member for Healthy Lives and Mark Warnes Chief Executive of Active Northumberland, with members of Morpeth Swimming Club. Photo: Northumberland County Council/Helen Smith.

This has led to questions from opposition councillors over the decision to hand over the reins.

The leader of Northumberland Labour, Cllr Scott Dickinson said: “I have always been comfortable with a charity, Northumberland based provider working those assets for the council and communities. I will be interested to see, if and when information is shared about protections and assurances for all the public assets and finances in this business.

“I am obviously disappointed the council did not look at in-house provision or that the new provider is based outside the North East. In the interests of the position the council has put us in we will of course try and form a positive working relationship moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Liz Dunn Shadow Cabinet member for Arts, Culture and Leisure added: “I wish the new providers well and I hope we continue to see lots of the lovely Active staff transferred and working hard with us to deliver.

Northumberland County Councillor Jeff Watson Cabinet member for Healthy lives , Glen Sanderson Leader of NCC cutting the ribbon to open the Morpeth centre and Mark Warnes, Chief Executive of Active Northumberland. Photo: Northumberland County Council/Helen Smith.

“It will be interesting to see how relationships are formed and how a new operator, now the council has chosen this route, will work. I am keen to understand more about the protection of council assets and Active finances when its wound up, if any liabilities fall to the council.”

Responding to Labour’s concerns, a council spokesman explained: “Under procurement law the council has to conduct a process to ensure the authority, and residents, are receiving good value for money and the best services possible. In line with national guidance we used this opportunity to review and adapt our leisure services offer to incorporate a greater focus on active wellbeing across our communities

“For the last nine years Active Northumberland have operated as the leisure provider and we thank them for their services to date. The staff who work across our leisure centres do a fabulous job in supporting customers and will continue to do so as we make this transition. All permanent staff will be transferred over to the new operator on the same terms and conditions – as required by employment law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The robust procurement process evaluated bids and identified the organisation most likely to achieve our ambition to provide a high quality, high value leisure and wellbeing service that meets the needs of residents, and works towards closing inequalities gaps. We believe Places for People Leisure Limited were the best fit for this brief.