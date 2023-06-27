The Salmon Inn at East Ord.

Punch Partnerships is seeking change of use permission to convert The Salmon Inn at East Ord into three apartments. A further four homes are proposed in its grounds to the rear.

Concerns have been raised, including by Ord Parish Council, that the village would lose a valuable amenity if the bid is given the green light.

A planning report by Francesca Pepper of CPC Planning Consultants stated the pub has been extensively marketed for a number of months “to all known pub operators, local and national pub companies and local investors with no interest”.

However, other aspects of the application led to two Northumberland County Council departments saying that they will object unless their points raised are addressed.

And even though amended site and other plans, plus documents in relation to vehicle access, were submitted a few weeks ago, they are still saying that more information is required.

Highways development management says in its latest consultee comment that the information still required includes the following: “Detailed access drawing showing uninterrupted visibility splays of 2.4mx43m in both directions” and “details regarding refuse collection in terms of how the refuse vehicle will collect from the private site”.

It adds: “If the amended/additional materials cannot be provided, we would recommend the submission is withdrawn.”

The Lead Local Flood Authority section of the council said in March that various information was required due to the nature of the site, including a drainage strategy and details of the proposed discharge location.