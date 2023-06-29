Council continues with conservation efforts in North Shields town centre

At a meeting of North Tyneside Council’s cabinet, approval was given for consultation on the Draft Northumberland Square Conservation Area Management Strategy, which will see a dedicated strategy guide the future management of the area.

The conservation area includes Northumberland Square, Howard Street and part of Saville Street, and has been prepared to support the delivery of the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme, which is now in its fourth and final year of delivery.

The scheme has already delivered many physical improvements to North Shields, including the redevelopment of Northumberland Square and refurbishment to several historic properties within the marked conservation area, thanks to funding from Historic England. A significant number of community-based cultural projects including high-quality workshops, oral history projects and public performances have also been supported.

Northumberland Square in North Shields.

Following consultation, the final version will return to cabinet to seek adoption as a supplementary planning document, which means it will be used in the planning decision-making process.

Cllr Carl Johnson, Deputy Mayor of North Tyneside and cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Northumberland Square is a very special place – even more so since the completion of recent regeneration works.

“It’s important we continue to manage the area in the best way possible, for current and future generations.”

He added: “I hope people take this opportunity to have their say on the draft strategy for the conservation area when consultation gets underway this summer.”

Consultation on the strategy is planned to be carried out from July to August.

The historic Northumberland Square was the focus of John Wright’s “new town” in the early 18th century and is one of only a few Georgian squares still in existence in Tyneside today. It pre-dates Newcastle’s Grainger Town by over a quarter of a century.

Last year, as part of the Council’s Ambition for North Shields and the Fish Quay, the renovation saw the Square taken back to its original historical layout.

Works, which were carried out by the council’s partner Capita, included simplifying the network of footpaths, installing traditional sandstone paving and cobbled-style paths, new contemporary lighting and up lighting.

The biodiversity of the park was enhanced through the introduction of thousands of new plants, including a native beech hedgerow around all sides of the park.

Meanwhile, Howard Street was transformed into an attractive, pedestrian-friendly environment. No longer a through-route for vehicles, with new seating, trees and paving installed. This area also has the potential to serve as event space as highlighted at last years Christmas Market and North Tyneside Together events.

Funding for the redevelopment came from Historic England and The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Getting Building fund.

In March 2023 works to Northumberland Square and adjacent Howard Street were highly commended in the Medium Project category for the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) North East Robert Stephenson Awards.