Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has agreed to establish a new fund to speed up the delivery of Borderlands Deal projects.

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was signed in 2021 and provides up to £452 million for projects either side of the England-Scotland border.

However, there has been criticism in Northumberland over the slow pace of the scheme.

On Tuesday, the cabinet agreed to establish a £9 million town centre transformation package. The cabinet also agreed to spend £4 million of that cash to enable early delivery of a range of projects.

Alnwick bus station.

Schemes in Alnwick, Prudhoe, Bedlington and Newbiggin as well as Bellingham, Haltwhistle and Rothbury will all benefit from funding ranging from £200,000 up to £1.5 million.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We’re working with Borderlands to make delivery smoother and, more importantly, quicker.

“I’m very proud of the work we have done with the Borderlands – it has worked, and is working, very well. What I want to do is increase the pace of delivery for some of the key parts of the programme.

“We have allocated £9 million to make progress that much faster and to deliver those things that we want to see happening. It will mean these projects are given the boost that we need to happen.”

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson welcomed the news that cash would be provided to improve Alnwick’s bus station.

He said: “Alnwick bus station is a horrible place for what is the jewel in the crown for north Northumberland. It is like a crack den – there’s litter and graffiti, it is horrible.

“We want to see that redevelopment and we want a bus station like the one in Morpeth. This is something that the people of Alnwick have been crying out for.”

The £9 million forms match funding from the council for the £21 million secured via the Borderlands Place Programme. The initiative aims to fund projects that enhance local amenities, infrastructure, and economic opportunities within those communities

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

The full list of funding allocations agreed at cabinet are as follows:

Alnwick Town Centre TCTP Phase 1 (Northumberland Hall Enabling Works (Bailiffgate Museum), Town Centre Transformation Project including Transport Hub Bus Station Improvements) – up to £1.2m

Prudhoe TCTP Phase 1 (East Centre Enabling Works, The Glade Town Square and Public Realm, Wayfinding and Connectivity) – up to £500,000

Bedlington TCTP Phase 1 (Bedlington Station Heritage Café and Bistro, Town Centre Strategic Sites, Market Place Revitalisation Project and Public Realm, Wayfinding and Connectivity) – up to £600,000

Newbiggin by the Sea TCTP Phase 1 (Promenade Transformation Car Park Improvements) – up to £550,000

Bellingham TCTP Phase 1 (Station Yard Business Pods and Storage facilities) – up to £250,000

Haltwhistle TCTP Phase 1 (Visitor Facilities Package Phase 1) – up to £200,000

Rothbury TCTP Phase 1 (Town Centre public realm, wayfinding and connectivity) – up to £200,000

Place Programme eligible capital project development support – up to £500,000