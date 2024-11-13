Council approves plans for £16 million spend on cycle paths in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has approved plans for a £16m spend on two cycle paths.

The money, which comes from the previous Government’s Levelling Up fund, will be used to improve cycling infrastructure in Bedlington and between Hexham and Corbridge.

The Bedlington project will receive £9m while the Corbridge route will get £7m.

The Bedlington Active Travel Scheme extends over 7km, connecting the west side of Bedlington to East Sleekburn. It will also include several “spurs” connecting to schools, businesses and services.

Councillors Nick Oliver and Trevor Cessford on the A695 between Hexham and Corbridge. Photo: Nick Oliver.

The Tyne Valley route will connect Hexham town centre to the car park at Corbridge Riverside, running alongside the A695 and B6321.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the council’s cabinet, deputy leader Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “These are funds already secured from the national Government – £14 million from the Levelling Up fund. We are very happy to provide an additional £2 million from Northumberland County Council to secure this significant amount of funding.

“This isn’t money that we can spend on anything else. It is ring-fenced by Government for cycling and walking infrastructure.”

“If it doesn’t come to Northumberland, it gets spent somewhere else. This is a fantastic opportunity to get some funding into the county.

He added: “I’m very grateful to everyone who has provided feedback to get the best and most optimised route.”

Cllr Nick Oliver, who represents the Corbridge ward on the county council, has been promoting the scheme since 2018.

He said: “I’m very pleased to see the route between Corbridge and Hexham progressing.”