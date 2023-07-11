This expands on the existing £70m Energising Blyth Programme to now include over £90m of investment to grow, renew and connect the town.

It means that people across Blyth are set to benefit from additional government investment to level up the town by upgrading poor quality housing, improving access to local jobs and cutting crime.

This follows the announcement earlier this year by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove during a visit to the town.

The additional £20.7 million will be focused on helping to regenerate run-down housing, improve people’s access to local jobs, increase skills training and tackle antisocial behaviour and reduce retail crime.

Cabinet approved the expanded Energising Blyth Programme which will now include the development of:

Housing Renewal and Town Centre Living: A £19 million package of measures which will: support a new multi-faceted Empty Homes Team, including powers of enforcement, this will enable a greater focus on the ability to tackle the issue of empty homes in Blyth; repurpose run-down and empty homes into high-quality affordable housing to rent and convert under-occupied offices into new apartments. Some of the funding will also go towards making social housing more energy-efficient.

The package includes improvements to Bowes Court to make properties more energy efficient, the conversion of Richard Stannard House from commercial property to high quality rental apartments and a new extra care facility in the town.

Employment and skills support: Almost £1.5 million will fund new high-tech training equipment at the town’s Energy Central Campus, providing local young people with a route to high-quality jobs on their doorstep.

Tackling retail crime and anti-social behaviour: A £200,000 ‘Welcoming and Safe Blyth’ initiative to reduce crime in Blyth including by extending CCTV provision in the town centre and establishing a new partnership between local businesses and the police. These interventions will target anti-social behaviour, substance misuse and theft in particular.

All projects are planned for delivery between 2023-2026 and are subject to further development work including consultation and engagement locally prior to final approval by the council.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for Supporting Business and Opportunities, said: “This is more fantastic news for Blyth. We can deliver better homes, improve neighbourhoods and reduce crime in partnership with Northumbria Police, local businesses and the community.

“Further investment at the Energy Central Campus adds to the good news that construction is now well underway following the groundbreaking ceremony at South Harbour. This shows how committed we are to ensuring the community have access to opportunities in the town’s clean energy industry.

“It is an exciting time of change for the town and boosts the multi-million-pound investment already planned through the council’s Energising Blyth Programme and Northumberland Line meaning we can now go further to realise Blyth’s huge potential at the heart of the Northumberland and the North East economy.”

Alan Ferguson OBE, Chair of Blyth Town Deal Board and owner of Ferguson’s Transport, said: “This is a real boost for Blyth helping us to deliver improvements that are much needed. The support will accelerate our work together to grow, renew and connect the town, crucially ensuring that local people are included in the opportunities in the town.

“It will galvanise partnership work between the business community, public sector and community partners to deliver real change on issues that are important to the community.

“Blyth is already a fantastic town in so many ways and this investment will make it even better as a place to live, work and invest.”

Cllr Kath Nisbet MBE, member for Croft Ward, said: “I’m really pleased this additional funding has been approved.

“It will be really positive to see the improvements that are planned including improvements to housing in the Croft Ward. Bowes Court will benefit from investment including new energy efficiency measures for residents.

“We’re all working closely together in the town already with Northumbria Police and all our stakeholders to look at additional ways we can tackle antisocial behaviour, substance misuse and retail crime.