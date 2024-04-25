Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some properties on Gresham Close in Cramlington back onto a county council facility but had been separated by trees until they were all but removed earlier this year.

Residents can now see onto the local authority site and are being disturbed by noise, with workers on the site now able to see into residents’ gardens.

One man who lives on the street, Michael Hume, previously told the Northumberland Gazette that the trees being cut back has “devastated the whole street” and that he and others were not consulted before the work was carried out.

Michael's home now looks straight onto the council depot. (Photo by Michael Hume)

He lodged a complaint with the council, and has now received a response to say the complaint has been upheld.

The letter, from a council officer, said: “I have established that this work was carried out in good faith, believing that this was what residents living adjacent to the site had requested.

“It is clear from subsequent correspondence from you that you dispute this and challenge the validity and effectiveness of the consultation process, which took place prior to work commencing.

“County council officers at the depot did not undertake the consultation exercise but there has clearly been a mix up in communication between officers, residents, and your local county councillor.

The trees were all but cut down after the communication 'mix up'. (Photo by Michael Hume)

“May I take this opportunity to apologise on behalf of the council for this mix up as it is clear from your correspondence that residents consider the clearance of vegetation to be excessive, resulting in a loss of privacy in their rear gardens.”

The letter continued to say that residents would be contacted individually to ask about their preferred resolutions, with options including planting new semi-mature trees and installing trellis on boundary fences.

The letter added: “I therefore consider your complaint to be upheld and I apologise on behalf of the council for any inconvenience caused by this removal of vegetation.”

