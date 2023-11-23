Northumberland County Council has launched a series of events to support residents through the winter months.

Northumberland Communities Together was launched in response to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and their new events are designed to connect residents with services and community groups in time for winter.

The community initiative covers locations across the county to ensure accessibility to all and have teamed up with partners including Age UK, Citizens Advice, Green Doctors and Health Trainers.

This follows hot on the heels of the launch of the council’s Warm Welcome campaign, which has seen the creation of over 100 ‘warm spaces’ across Northumberland – a network of community venues where residents can pop in, get a hot drink, have a chat and access impartial advice and support should they need it.

Northumberland County Council's community initiative will provide much needed support over winter. (Photo by archives)

The dedicated spaces can be found on an interactive online map, available via the Northumberland County Council website.

Cllr Veronica Jones, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, commented: “For many people, the winter months can be incredibly challenging. Financial pressures around the festive season coupled with rising household bills, colder weather and darker nights can leave many people feeling isolated.

“The work that Northumberland Communities Together and our amazing community partners are doing, through mediums like these community events and the warm space network, is vital to ensuring that residents can continue to access services and advice that will support them with rising costs, keeping warm and their mental health and wellbeing.”

For more information and to view the current list of community events, visit their community events page.