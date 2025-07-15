A Northumberland leisure centre is to get a £500,000 upgrade to replace its ageing roof

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will replace the flat section of roof at Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington, covering the bowling alley, bar and studios.

A report presented to members of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet explained that the roof is beyond its expected life expectancy. This has led to deterioration, and the roof is now leaking in several places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report warns that without completing the work, the roof would continue to leak which could cause damage to the roof structure as well as the facilities below. The bowling alley, bar and studios would likely be forced to close during periods of heavy rain due to potential risks for staff and the public.

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

A number of temporary repairs have been carried out, but the frequency of the leaks is now accelerating. The leisure centre was revamped in 2016 with a swathe of new services.

Portfolio holder for leisure services Coun Wendy Pattison said: “We fully recognise that our council investment into sport and leisure is an investment into the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“Flat roofs can be very difficult and this one is now leaking in several places.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will require the erection of full scaffolding around the three elevations of flat roof. Furthermore, the existing solar panel array will need to be moved and reinstated once the new roof is installed.

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “We have a leisure portfolio that is second to none. I know a number of council leaders who are jealous of what we have.

“I think it is absolutely the right thing for us to do.”

The roof replacement will be funded from the Concordia Capital Improvement budget. Within this, there is £300,000 of unallocated funding that could also be utilised should the project go over budget.